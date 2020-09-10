Brooke County removed “Yellow” advisory on WV County Alert System Map

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The updated West Virginia County Alert System shows Brooke County has been removed from the “Yellow” advisory.

Ohio County still remains in “Yellow.”

“Yellow” counties mean they require face coverings for grades 3-5 on buses and in congregant settings (outside of core groups) where social distancing cannot be maintained. Require face coverings for grades 6 and above at all times. Also, no assemblies or activities where social distancing is not feasible.

A ninth county has been added to the “Orange” advisory.

Calhoun County now has a seven-day rolling average of 10.05, according to the map. Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Pocahontas, Wayne, Mingo, Logan and Monroe counties also remain in the orange level while Monongalia County remains red.

The color-coding system will be used in West Virginia amid the coronavirus pandemic to decide whether each county will be allowed to restart in-person classes and if students can particpate in spots.

Gov. Justice said they are looking at using the map to add more restrictions if a county should arrive in the “Orange” or “Red” category.