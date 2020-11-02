Buckeye Local Schools move to remote learning; students will NOT report tomorrow

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) Buckeye Local superintendent Kim Leonard announced tonight in a post that the district will move to full remote learning on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Remote learning will take place for a minimum of two weeks.

Students will not report to school tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Leonard says this move is not due to the number of positive coronavirus cases in the district but instead it is due to the number of individuals who must quarantine for 14 days due to possible exposure.

The district and the Jefferson County Health Department will reevaluate the situation in two weeks.

