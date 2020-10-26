Judge denies injunction over West Virginia school virus map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia teachers union has lost its bid to stop the state from using its color-coded map to decide whether counties can hold in-person public school classes and athletic competitions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge Carrie Webster denied the West Virginia Education Association’s request for a preliminary injunction.

WCHS-TV report Gov. Jim Justice’s attorney argued the court lacked jurisdiction and said the union did not have evidence that the map is not a rational approach tailored to West Virginia.

The union’s president, Dale Lee, testified that 67% of teachers surveyed had compromising health issues and fears or relatives who were home sick.

