Marshall County middle schoolers get an early start on career training

Glen Dale, W.Va. (WTRF) – School may have just let out for summer, but these Marshall County kids are excited to keep learning.

They’re taking part in the first-ever Career and Technical Education Summer Camp.

Students who just completed fifth through eighth grades get to try out agriculture, construction, coding and other careers over two days.

In doing so, they get a sneak peek of the high school classes that will be available to them—and maybe even what they want to do for the rest of their lives.

The broadcasting students said they loved seeing everything that goes into a live news show, and how it got them thinking about their future.

Because when I’m older I would like to be a meteorologist, and if I know all about broadcasting, like every part to it, I’ll be better at it when I’m older. Emily Gatts, Going into 6th grade

I’ve always loved learning, so when I heard that they offered broadcasting and culinary arts, I just thought of it as an opportunity to do something I love. Zoe Zervos, Going into 7th grade

High school mentors were also there to pass along what they’ve learned so far.

Some of the most popular courses among students included culinary arts, auto repair and welding.