Mountain State bands will march on

(WTRF) All across the Mountain State, thousands of high school band members and their parents are breathing a sigh of relief.

Just moments ago, Governor Jim Justice issued a statement saying that marching bands will be able to perform at football games this year.

That statement came less than 24 hours after the West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission announced that marching bands would not perform at extracurricular activities this fall.



Governor Justice says that decision was made without his input.

He says State medical experts have evaluated guidelines from the National Federation of High School Sports to put together a plan to keep band members socially distanced and as safe as possible.

