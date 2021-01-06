Students in Ohio County will soon be back in the classroom

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)
After months of remote learning– students in West Virginia will soon be back in the classroom.
Students will return beginning on January 19th.
Ohio County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller says the school will continue to follow every single guideline to make sure of that.
Dr. Miller says when it comes down to the most effective way of learning across the board– it’s crucial for students to have face to face learning.
She says some kids are falling behind because of the long stretch of remote learning but some are doing very well.
