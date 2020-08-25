Temporary pandemic child care license giving parents options with remote learning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s a unique predicament that parents are now facing. What do you do when you have to work, your child has to learn remotely, and they’re not old enough to be left alone?

The state of Ohio believes it has an answer for those parents with a new temporary pandemic child care license that began on Tuesday.

Childcare providers licensed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) and Ohio Department of Education (ODE) are now allowed to care for school aged children, who would normally be in a K through 12 classroom, during the day while they learn remotely.

We’re hearing questions and concerns and this was our response to try and ensure that if children needed a safe place to go given the ever changing environment that we had a place that we knew they were with individuals that were background checked and had to follow the proper protocol. Kara Wente, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

ODJFS said these providers are not responsible for the curriculum, just making sure the students are safe while they complete their lessons.

That means they must also follow the additional COVID-19 protocol required to be open at this time.

Increased hand washing, they’ll have to be doing temperature checks. They’ll be required to wear face coverings. We’re strongly recommending that there’s no movement between classes. Pick-up and drop-off, we’re still asking that parents limit access to the building. Any communal space should be sanitized frequently, actually after every use. Kara Wente, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

They’ll also be reimbursed for children who qualify for publicly funded care.

So, their parents are under 130% of the poverty level and there’s a work requirement. If those kids need care because they’ve been impacted by a remote learning schedule, they can now be covered during a regular day. Kara Wente, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

Additionally a new Temporary Pandemic School-Age Child Care license, will now allow places like churches, rec centers and even businesses that wouldn’t usually care for kids to help give parents options.

The hope is that where communities see the need that they will come together and they will bring their partners and their community resources and support to stand up these new programs to ensure these school-aged kids have a place to go. Kara Wente, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

While the process has been streamlined to get these facilities opened fast, there will still be background checks and training for child safety and first aid.

ODJFS also anticipates adding additional inspectors and personnel to accommodate requests for those licenses.

Across the state we have about 80 licensing specialists and when we need to we will make this the the only priority for the day to make sure these kids have a safe place to go. Kara Wente, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

The ODE is working to extend this option to its licensed childcare providers as well. It has to be approved by the state Board of Education, which will most likely be in September.

Parents, to find childcare near you, visit jfs.ohio.gov.