Veteran North Carolina middle school teacher resigns amid remote learning

2020-2021 School Year

by: Michelle Wolf and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As teachers struggle to balance remote learning, lesson plans and taking care of their own children, one North Carolina middle school instructor decided it was too much.

“I’m very sorry to my students and my parents this year but in reality, I’m not the best teacher for this situation,” said Erica Bean, after resigning from her teaching position with Guilford County Schools.

Bean has taught sixth grade science, social studies and language arts at Western Guilford for almost 20 years.

“You just try your best to make it interactive and have fun with them,” Bean said.

Bean, like many teachers in the area, is juggling online students, technology glitches and helping her own children.

“It’s just a lot. It’s very time consuming,” Bean said.

The stress was not only getting to Bean but her family as well. Her son missed one day of first grade last week because she was struggling to keep up with her online classroom.

Her daughter, who just started fourth grade, recently made a comment that struck a chord.

“My daughter said, ‘You help those kids more than you help us.’ I’ve got to take a step back. I need to stop because she was not wrong,” Bean said.

To Bean, online learning is just not the same as being in a physical classroom.

“Highlighting the text and physically putting your hand down to the paper, writing notes is different from doing it on a computer screen,” Bean said.

She feels information is not being retained.

“There was never the satisfaction, ‘OK that went really well. That went really good,’” Bean said.

She understands the anger and frustration of Guilford County families learning from home and says teachers are in the same boat.

“When you feel the anger, find that patience for us because a lot of us, we’re learning at the same time and we will make mistakes,” Bean said.

Bean’s last day is Sept. 15 and she plans to use her free time to focus on her two kids.

“To all my students, I sure do miss you and I love you and thank you,” Bean said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter