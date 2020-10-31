W.Va. Dept. of Education releases Saturday Education map: four Northern Panhandle counties move to higher advisory levels

NORTHERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education released its Saturday Education map for Oct. 31, and it shows four counties in the Northern Panhandle moving to higher level advisories for COVID-19.

Last week, all counties were in the green advisory level, but there are many changes this week.

W.Va. Dept. of Education Saturday Education Map 10-31-20

Here are the current advisory color levels:

Hancock and Brooke counties remain under a green advisory

Ohio County moved from green to yellow

Marshall County moved from green to gold

Wetzel County moved from green to yellow

Tyler County moved from green to gold

The COVID-19 Data Review Panel, responsible for verifying the data utilized in the West Virginia Department of Education Saturday Education Map, today reviewed data from a public health perspective to determine the accuracy and reliability of the data to ensure they are a true indication of what’s occurring among counties across West Virginia.

As a result of today’s review, the panel approved the following:

Barbour County: Moved from gold to yellow due to data validation of five cases removed from previous positive cases from the 7-day period.

Boone County: Moved from gold to yellow due to data validation and ten nursing home residents excluded from case counts.

Hampshire County: Moved from gold to yellow due to data validation and transfer of two cases to correct county of residence.

Mineral County: Moved from green to yellow due to data validation and received one transfer of case to correct county of residence.

Wood County: Moved from yellow to gold due to data validation of one case updated to confirmed.

Pleasants County: Moved from green to yellow due to data validation of one case updated to confirmed.

The data contributing toward the Saturday Education Map is based on data from the DHHR’s County Alert Map as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020. This cut off time is used to give time to verify the accuracy and completeness of all data to be utilized in the Saturday Education Map.

To view the Saturday Education Map, visit https://wvde.us/reentrymetrics. The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov.