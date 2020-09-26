West Virginia Dept. of Ed changes weekly school alert system map; Marshall County back to yellow after one case retracted

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Education released its weekly school alert system map based on COVID-19 statistics in each county Saturday.

Updated map showing Marshall County moved to yellow.

Changes to the map for the Northern Panhandle are Marshall County remains yellow on the education map, despite being called gold early Saturday after one COVID case was retracted, the county is back to yellow… and Ohio County moving from gold to green.

DHHR released this statement about the change to Marshall County:

After consultation with the Marshall County Health Department, the COVID-19 Data Review Panel has amended its previous action of moving Marshall County from yellow to gold. The reason for this is there was only one additional case, not two, included for Marshall County for a 7-day average. Marshall County is now considered YELLOW for the purpose of the WVDE School Alert System: Saturday Education Map. WV Department of Education and WV Department of Health and Human Resources



No counties in the state are coded as red this week.

WV DHHR COVID-19 Data Review Panel

The COVID-19 Data Review Panel, responsible for verifying the data utilized in the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) School Alert System: Saturday Education Map, today reviewed data from a public health perspective to determine the accuracy and reliability of the data to ensure they are a true indication of what’s occurring among counties across West Virginia.

As a result of Saturday’s review, the panel has taken the following actions on the WVDE School Alert System: Saturday Education Map:

Barbour County: Moved from yellow to green as the percent positivity is less than 3% over a 14-day average. Barbour County was assessed with a 14-day average rather than a 7-day average due to the number of total cases in the 7-day average being below 20.

Wyoming County: Moved from gold to yellow as the percent positivity is less than 3% over a 14-day average. Wyoming County was assessed with a 14-day average rather than a 7-day average due to the number of total cases in the 7-day average being below 20.

Marshall County: Remains yellow with one additional case being included as Marshall County cases for a 7-day average.

Monongalia County: Moved from yellow to green using the percent positivity rate due to the exclusion of isolated students at Arnold Hall at West Virginia University.

Fayette County: Moved from orange to gold using the percent positivity rate due to four cases being transferred to another county during data validation.

Boone County: Moved from orange to yellow using the percent positivity rate due to six cases being transferred to another county during data validation.

Morgan County: moved from green to a yellow based on two additional cases being included as new cases for Morgan County for a 7-day average based upon county of residence.

The data contributing toward the WVDE School Alert System: Saturday Education Map is based on data from the DHHR’s County Alert Map as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020. This cut off time is used to give time to verify the accuracy and completeness of all data to be utilized in the WVDE School Alert System: Saturday Education Map.

To review the WVDE School Alert System: Saturday Education Map, visit https://wvde.us/reentrymetrics. For more information, please visit https://wvde.us/west-virginia-department-of-education-releases-sept-26-2020-education-map-update.

The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov.