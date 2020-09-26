West Virginia Dept. of Ed changes weekly school alert system map; Marshall County back to yellow after one case retracted

2020-2021 School Year
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Education released its weekly school alert system map based on COVID-19 statistics in each county Saturday.

Updated map showing Marshall County moved to yellow.

Changes to the map for the Northern Panhandle are Marshall County remains yellow on the education map, despite being called gold early Saturday after one COVID case was retracted, the county is back to yellow… and Ohio County moving from gold to green.

DHHR released this statement about the change to Marshall County:

After consultation with the Marshall County Health Department, the COVID-19 Data Review Panel has amended its previous action of moving Marshall County from yellow to gold. The reason for this is there was only one additional case, not two, included for Marshall County for a 7-day average. Marshall County is now considered YELLOW for the purpose of the WVDE School Alert System: Saturday Education Map.

WV Department of Education and WV Department of Health and Human Resources

No counties in the state are coded as red this week.

WV DHHR COVID-19 Data Review Panel

The COVID-19 Data Review Panel, responsible for verifying the data utilized in the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) School Alert System: Saturday Education Map, today reviewed data from a public health perspective to determine the accuracy and reliability of the data to ensure they are a true indication of what’s occurring among counties across West Virginia.

As a result of Saturday’s review, the panel has taken the following actions on the WVDE School Alert System: Saturday Education Map:

The data contributing toward the WVDE School Alert System: Saturday Education Map is based on data from the DHHR’s County Alert Map as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020. This cut off time is used to give time to verify the accuracy and completeness of all data to be utilized in the WVDE School Alert System: Saturday Education Map.

To review the WVDE School Alert System: Saturday Education Map, visit https://wvde.us/reentrymetrics. For more information, please visit https://wvde.us/west-virginia-department-of-education-releases-sept-26-2020-education-map-update.

The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter