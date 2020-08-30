West Virginia DHHR releases updated COVID-19 information map; WV Dept. of Education follows map for re-opening schools

(WTRF) The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) released its updated County Alert System map showing all 55 counties and the color-coded system for the number of COVID-19 cases in each county.

Red, orange, yellow and green are the colors used for each level with red representing the most cases and green the least.

All counties in the Northern Panhandle area, Brooke, Ohio, Hancock, Marshall, Tyler and Wetzel were designated green.

The West Virginia Department of Education is also monitoring the DHHR map for school re-entry and student athletic participation protocols.

The map is updated each Saturday night and will determine if schools can open on September 8 and remain open in the weeks that follow. This will also determine the level of athletic and extracurricular activities that are permitted.

Levels of instruction will be determined by the number of community cases of COVID-19, which is represented by the colors on the map.

Here are the guidelines for in-person instruction:

WV Dept, of Education School Re-entry Metrics & Protocols

In addition, for GREEN, officials will engage the community to actively participate in continued mitigation. And for YELLOW, local education leaders work with county health officials to determine if increased mitigation and community engagement activities are necessary to prevent escalation of disease.

Read across GREEN, YELLOW, ORANGE, RED

For more information on coronavirus and the DHHR map, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx and click the County Alert System tab.

For more information about the WV Department of Education school re-entry plan, visit https://wvde.us/school-reentry-metrics-protocols/