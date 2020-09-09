WV County Alert Map shows Ohio County in “Yellow”; 10 counties in “Orange” or “Red”

2020-2021 School Year

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During Gov. Justice’s COVID-19 Wednesday briefing, a new county alert map was released, showing Ohio County has moved to the “Yellow” category.

This is the first time Ohio County has been any other color then “Green.”

Brooke County continues to remain in the “Yellow,” but Hancock County has moved to the “Green.”

“Yellow” counties mean they require face coverings for grades 3-5 on buses and in congregant settings (outside of core groups) where social distancing cannot be maintained. Require face coverings for grades 6 and above at all times. Also, no assemblies or activities where social distancing is not feasible.

Gov. Justice announced that Pocahontas county is the only county that has moved to “Orange” or “Red.”

Monongalia county remains the only county in the Mountain State that is currently in the “Red.”

There are eight counties in “Orange.” Those include Pocahontas, Monroe, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam, Wayne, Mingo, and Logan.

The color-coding system will be used in West Virginia amid the coronavirus pandemic to decide whether each county will be allowed to restart in-person classes and if students can particpate in spots.

Gov. Justice said they are looking at using the map to add more restrictions if a county should arrive in the “Orange” or “Red” category.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter