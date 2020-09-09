WV County Alert Map shows Ohio County in “Yellow”; 10 counties in “Orange” or “Red”

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During Gov. Justice’s COVID-19 Wednesday briefing, a new county alert map was released, showing Ohio County has moved to the “Yellow” category.

This is the first time Ohio County has been any other color then “Green.”

Brooke County continues to remain in the “Yellow,” but Hancock County has moved to the “Green.”

“Yellow” counties mean they require face coverings for grades 3-5 on buses and in congregant settings (outside of core groups) where social distancing cannot be maintained. Require face coverings for grades 6 and above at all times. Also, no assemblies or activities where social distancing is not feasible.

Gov. Justice announced that Pocahontas county is the only county that has moved to “Orange” or “Red.”

Monongalia county remains the only county in the Mountain State that is currently in the “Red.”

There are eight counties in “Orange.” Those include Pocahontas, Monroe, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam, Wayne, Mingo, and Logan.

The color-coding system will be used in West Virginia amid the coronavirus pandemic to decide whether each county will be allowed to restart in-person classes and if students can particpate in spots.

Gov. Justice said they are looking at using the map to add more restrictions if a county should arrive in the “Orange” or “Red” category.