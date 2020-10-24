WV Dept. of Ed releases Saturday education map; all counties in Northern Panhandle remain “green”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The COVID-19 Data Review Panel, responsible for verifying the data utilized in the West Virginia Department of Education Saturday Education Map, today reviewed data from a public health perspective to determine the accuracy and reliability of the data to ensure they are a true indication of what’s occurring among counties across West Virginia.

All counties in the Northern Panhandle remain green.

On the West Virginia DHHR map, all counties in the Northern Panhandle are green except Tyler County which is now yellow.

As a result of today’s review, the panel approved the following:

Doddridge County: Moved from orange to gold due to data validation as a result of lab updates with correct county of residence.

Kanawha County: Moved from yellow to gold due to four cases updated to confirmed status and lab updates with correct county of residence.

Lewis County: Moved from green to yellow due to data validation as a result of lab updates with correct county of residence.

Wirt County: Moved from gold to orange due to data validation as a result of lab updates with correct county of residence.

The data contributing toward the Saturday Education Map is based on data from the DHHR’s County Alert Map as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020. This cut off time is used to give time to verify the accuracy and completeness of all data to be utilized in the Saturday Education Map.

To view the Saturday Education Map, visit https://wvde.us/reentrymetrics. The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov.