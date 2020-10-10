WV Dept. of Ed releases Saturday education map; all counties in Northern Panhandle remain “green”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The COVID-19 Data Review Panel, responsible for verifying the data utilized in the West Virginia Department of Education Saturday Education Map, today reviewed data from a public health perspective to determine the accuracy and reliability of the data to ensure they are a true indication of what’s occurring among counties across West Virginia.

All counties in the Northern Panhandle remain “green.”

As a result of today’s review, the panel approved the following:

Boone County: Moved from gold to yellow using the percent positivity rate which is less than 4% over 7-days due to data validation and removing duplicate cases.

Cabell County: Moved from orange to gold as the percent positivity is less than 5% over a 7-day period due to data validation and updating five cases with the correct county of residence.

Logan County: Moved from orange to yellow using the percent positivity rate which is less than 4% over 7-days due to data validation and updating 14 cases with the correct county of residence.

Upshur County: Moved from gold to orange as the percent positivity is greater than 5% over 7-days due to four probable cases updated to confirmed status and one case added during the time period.

Wayne County: Moved from green to yellow using the percent positivity rate which is greater than 3% over 7-days due to data validation and three updates to county of residence.

The data contributing toward the Saturday Education Map is based on data from the DHHR’s County Alert Map as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020. This cut off time is used to give time to verify the accuracy and completeness of all data to be utilized in the Saturday Education Map.

To view the Saturday Education Map, visit https://wvde.us/reentrymetrics. For more information, please visit https://wvde.us/west-virginia-department-of-education-releases-oct-10-2020-education-map-update.

The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov.