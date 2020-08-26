WV releases guidelines for marching bands

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The WVSSAC released new guidelines for marching bands at football games this fall.
Middle and high school marching bands will be allowed to perform pre-game and during halftime, but only at home football games.
During the game, the percussion section will only be allowed to play and face coverings must be worn by all band members when not performing.
You can read the full guidelines below.
