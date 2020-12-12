WV Saturday education map shows Ohio County moving from a red to orange advisory

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education released its Saturday COVID-19 map showing Ohio County moving from red to orange.

Hancock, Brooke, Marshall and Tyler remain in red.

Wetzel remains orange.

The COVID-19 Data Review Panel, responsible for verifying the data utilized in the West Virginia Department of Education Saturday Education Map, today reviewed data from a public health perspective to determine the accuracy and reliability of the data to ensure they are a true indication of what’s occurring among counties across West Virginia.

As a result of today’s review, the panel approved the following:

The data contributing toward the Saturday Education Map is based on data from the DHHR’s County Alert Map as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020. This cut off time is used to give time to verify the accuracy and completeness of all data to be utilized in the Saturday Education Map.

To view the Saturday Education Map, visit https://wvde.us/reentrymetrics. The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov.