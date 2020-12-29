5 Brain-Booster Supplements You Need to Know

An important piece of healthy living is healthy eating. There are incredible benefits to having a nutrient-dense diet, but sometimes, our bodies need a little boost. This is where supplements come in – they can help fill a nutritional gap you may have, and help us live healthier, happier lives. When you’re not getting the correct nutrients to support your brain, your neurons become impaired and slow down. This can cause lethargy and lack of focus – even forgetfulness.

Are all supplements created equal? Unfortunately, no. Always be cautious when purchasing supplements, as misrepresentation or crazy medical claims can trick even the savviest consumer. Do a little research and compare various companies’ prices, check to make sure there is a money-back guarantee, and transparent third-party testing results.

When your brain is getting proper nutrients, you’ll notice how focused and alert you feel! It feels good to feel good! Let’s take a look at five brain-boosting supplements. “Before starting any supplements, is important to consult your physician”, said Tate Blanchard, director of marketing and community outreach with IC Care. “When It comes to supplements, most of them are safe and it’s nearly impossible to get too much or to overdose, because our bodies automatically eliminate many vitamins, we get too much of – but there are a few that could lead to harm if we get too much”, Blanchard said. “Supplements aren’t regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, so it’s also important to read the labels carefully to know exactly what is in them”.

Omega-3s

Omega-3s are one of the most popular over-the-counter supplements. They’re well-known for a myriad of skin and cardiovascular benefits and are touted for their positive effects on the brain. For example, in this study, subjects took 800 mg of Omega-3s daily for 24 weeks, and the results showed improved brain function.

You can get Omega-3s by eating fish like salmon, mackerel, tuna, or soybeans and nuts. But if you don’t eat fish or nuts daily, taking a high-quality Omega-3 supplement might be your best bet.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is sometimes referred to as the “sunshine vitamin” and has revealed promising results during clinical studies for its effect on the brain. Two notable studies performed at the University of Manchester concluded that older adults with significant Vitamin D deficiency had slower information-processing times and poor performances on cognitive mental tests compared to older adults who had sufficient Vitamin D.

Medical professionals generally recommend taking 1,000-2,000 IU of Vitamin D daily for the average adult – which is about equivalent to soaking up the sun’s rays 3 times a week for 30 minutes. But before you start taking extra Vitamin D, check with your physician to ensure you’re taking the right amount.

L-theanine

L-theanine is an amino acid found in tea leaves and certain mushrooms. It has relaxation and stress-reduction properties and is commonly combined with melatonin in a variety of sleep supplements. Many people find L-theanine a powerful and effective supplement to help with sleep and anxiety. At the same time, some enjoy the combination of L-theanine and caffeine because they feel it increases focus and alertness.

Photo: katleho Seisa via gettyimages.com

Lion’s Mane

Lion’s mane is a large mushroom that may help alleviate mild to moderate depression and anxiety. It’s commonly found in powder form, but some natural health food stores and holistic practitioners carry the whole, raw mushroom. Lion’s mane has also shown promise in recent scientific studies for protecting against the development of certain neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s Disease.

Taurine

Taurine is an amino sulfonic acid found in many energy drinks due to its performance-enhancing properties. However, there have been studies linking taurine to improved cognitive function. Taurine comes in liquid, pill, or powder form at many health food stores.

No matter how you decide to incorporate these supplements into your routine, always check with your medical providerbefore starting any new dietary supplements. Do your research, find what works for you, and you’ll be on your way to boosting your brain!

Active Aging is presented by IC Care, In-Home Companion Care, the Ohio Valley’s premier home care agency. Helping senior citizens to maintain their independence and dignity as they age-in-place at home.