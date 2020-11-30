Christmas Crafts for Holiday Fun & Mental Dexterity

The holiday season is around the corner, and many of us are ready for some festive distraction. While celebrations will certainly look a little different this year, it doesn’t mean you can’t fill your house (and your time) with some fun holiday crafts!

We’ve compiled a list of 7 ideas to get you in the DIY spirit and give your mind (and your fingers!) a little dexterity challenge.

Snowman Wreath

There’s no better way to build some holiday cheer than a snowman wreath. You can create your own rustic scarf and top hat-clad snowman wreath with a few simple supplies! Or, if you’re looking for a more kid-friendly version, you might try these DIY mesh snowman wreaths with big, happy eyes and a bright smile.

Wine Cork Crafts

Trendy, aesthetic, and an upcycle favorite, wine corks make a great holiday craft material. This Wine Cork Wreath looks elegant on any door with splashes of red amidst the natural tones of cork. And the tutorial even explains how to gather enough wine corks before Christmas!

Another great wine cork craft is making ornaments, which are perfect gifts and fun decorative accents. These wine cork reindeer are great additions to the mantel or stocking stuffers for the grandkids. Then make a few wine cork Christmas trees, Santas, or angels!

Foldables

Whoever thought folding paper could create such eye-catching holiday decorations? Well, Martha Stewart for one! Check out her foldable Christmas figures that, when all cut out and folded up, magically turn into a 3-D elf, snowman, nutcracker, reindeer, and Santa. What’s more, you can print and mail these to your friends so they can make a set for their house, too!

And if folding those figurines gave you the hankering to fold some more paper, you might like this video tutorial on how to make an origami Christmas tree.

Snowflakes

Every child makes them at some point–the cut-out paper snowflake. While those were fun and cute when we were seven, there are actually snowflake patterns out there to impress even the craftiest crafters.

Check out the templates for these Kirigami Snowflakes – three sets of three beautiful, cut snowflakes by Omiyage Blogs. These designs are a crafting task for steady hands and sharp scissors!

Photo: svetikd via gettyimages.com

Gingerbread Houses

If it’s been a while since you’ve made a gingerbread house, don’t delay! This is your year, and we’ve found a couple of guides that will help you make an architecturally sound and aesthetically pleasing holiday house.

Taste of Home put together this Gingerbread House how-to, complete with ideas on how to add texture and set the scene around it–all using sweets! Or use Simply Recipe’s step-by-step guide and patterns for the most support in everything from mixing, to baking, to cutting the walls of your gingerbread house.

Christmas Scene Crafts

Christmas villages are one of those iconic holiday decorations, and here are two ideas for making one yourself:

For a large display, use your old cracker and cereal boxes to make an adorable recycled Box Village. Cover the boxes with the odds and ends of wrapping paper after all the presents are under the tree. Top with folded roofs and add windows, doors, and candy accents.

For a small display, try this Felt Christmas Scene Wall Hanging. The kit comes with everything you need to build a snowy village scene perfect for hanging in the entryway.

Yard Decor

These Giant Lollipop Yard Decorations are a great way to bring color and cheer to your yard this year! Made with paper plates, wooden dowels, and cellophane, they’re inexpensive, eye-catching, and leave plenty of room for your individual creative expression.

Crafting is a great way to get in the holiday spirit while you sharpen your mental focus (and often physical dexterity). Go ahead–add some DIY to your decorating this year!

