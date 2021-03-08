You provide us with a list of your customers mailing addresses. Address IQ recognizes when a customer is at the address and online. Your customers receive your targeted ads while browsing on any Internet-enabled device.

Address IQ is the digital equivalent of direct mail. This technology allows you to reach new and existing customers as they browse the Internet. We will monitor campaign performance and track the number of in-store and website visits.

Address IQ leverages plat line data to digitally convert each physical address to a virtual fence. We can upload up to one million addresses at a time and audiences are updated on a daily basis. Address IQ provides cross-device targeting and delivers your ads to your customers for up to 30 days.