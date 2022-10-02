Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
54°
Triadelphia
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Watch
West Virginia
Ohio
Pennsylvania
National News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Entertainment
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
Border Report Tour
Automotive News
Top Stories
High court rules on former WV coal CEO
Top Stories
Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County
First President of West Virginia Northern dies
Ohio will increase minimum wage in 2023
Man returns to Ohio after Ian decimates home
Video
Your County
Belmont County
Brooke County
Hancock County
Harrison County
Jefferson County
Marshall County
Monroe County
Ohio County
Tyler County
Wetzel County
Sports
Team Of The Week
Band of The Week
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
High School Sports
OVAC Championships
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Black and Gold Today
Top Stories
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
Top Stories
With one eye toward playoffs, Cardinals visit Pirates
Pujols hits 702nd HR, ties Ruth in RBIs, Cardinals …
“Champions never quit”: Wheeling Park athlete beats …
Video
Man dies from injury at Acrisure Stadium
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Behind the Badge
Golden Apple Awards
Local Events
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
The Daily Pledge Submissions
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
Veterans Voices
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Be Our Guest
Jobs
Post a Job
Find a Job
Jobs
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Newsletters
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
About BestReviews
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Press Releases
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Search
Please enter a search term.
Adena
Harrison Co. veterans seek donations for Florida …
Top Adena Headlines
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WTRF Daily News
SIGN UP NOW
Most Read on localDVM.COM
Man named in death at Acrisure stadium
Ohio will increase minimum wage in 2023
Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County
ODNR investigating 2 fishermen caught cheating
Watch: Ohio police officers dragged by car
Most Read on DCNewsNow.com
Man named in death at Acrisure stadium
Ohio will increase minimum wage in 2023
Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County
ODNR investigating 2 fishermen caught cheating
Watch: Ohio police officers dragged by car
Trending Stories
Man named in death at Acrisure stadium
Ohio will increase minimum wage in 2023
Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County
ODNR investigating 2 fishermen caught cheating
Watch: Ohio police officers dragged by car
Elevator safety mandate named for Ohio boy
PA teen arrested, missing girl found, in raid
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Man returns to Ohio after Ian decimates home
Watch: Ohio police officers dragged by car
Boy hurt, horse killed in semi, Amish buggy crash
Two women named Ohio State’s homecoming royalty