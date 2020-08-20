SALES MANAGER AND ADVERTISING EXPERT

ABOUT LAUREN HERSEY

Lauren Hersey’s official job title is General Sales Manager at WTRF. This” Jill of All Trades” also manages the stations Advertising, Digital Sales Efforts, Creative Services, Marketing, and Promotions.

She describes herself as a driven, creative, futurist that is always on the hunt for the latest media, marketing, sales and businesses trends. Lauren’s days are spent pushing her team to be problem solvers, forward thinkers who challenge the way “things have always been”. Instead of saying “we can’t” Lauren’s team says, “what if”.

Lauren is the definition of a “goal-getter”. She sets a goal and doesn’t stop until it’s a reality. Her innovative ideas have generated millions of dollars for her employers and local businesses alike. She uses her creativity to seek out opportunities, solve problems, and is committed to being on the forefront of industry innovation.

MEDIA PROFESSIONAL AND MARKETING CONSULTANT

LAUREN’S HISTORY AND SUCCESSES

Lauren is a well-rounded media professional. She has worked in the newspaper, cable, broadcast TV, and digital industries for her entire career. She is a Presidents Club Nationwide winner and was honored to be selected as one of West Virginias 40 Under 40. She is currently the President of the BNI Excel Chapter, an international business networking organization. Lauren serves as a board member of the St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce and is a former board member of the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce. Lauren is the creator of the Ohio Valleys first and only Social Entertainment Channel called LOVE. This branded content channel can be found on WTRF.com, Facebook and YouTube.

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

LOVING LIVING LOCAL

Lauren is committed to serving her community and doing her part to make our area the best it can be. She is a current board member of YWCA where Lauren serves as the fundraising chair.

Lauren lives in Wheeling, WV with her Husband Eric Hersey and her 3 kids. This busy mom, wife, boss, is committed to helping others.

LOCAL ADVERTISING WORKING FOR YOU

WHY BUSINESSES WORK WITH LAUREN AND WTRF

Lauren and her team make sure that the business comes first. All too often you meet with account executives and advertising representatives that present you with the latest package. We know that all industries and all businesses are not created the same. Every business has different objectives and different goals. Standard packages only work if they align with your business goals.

The WTRF sales team and Lauren Hersey spend the time asking questions. Advertising solutions and marketing strategies are provided once they are confident that they understand your objectives. WTRF has the flexibility to create customized television and digital campaigns. Your advertising campaign is always set for your success – never a quick money grab by a media company.

CREATIVE ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS

A great idea can change everything.

Lauren Hersey is at the forefront of creating memorable ideas for the station’s clients. Lauren and her team know that good creative moves the needle. Whether it is a catchy jingle at the end of your television commercial or an eye-catching internet display ad – the creative staff at WTRF is always working up new ideas.

Lauren and her “Love Club” know that creative ideas take brainstorming. Her team devotes time each week on developing creative ideas for the station and for clients. When you are working with WTRF, you get the entire team working on ideas. Collaboration helps bring the best ideas on air. Your commercial might be the talk of the Wheeling-Steubenville market – brining you foot-traffic and phone calls.

STAYING CURRENT WITH DIGITAL ADVERTISING AND MARKETING TRENDS

Lauren is a forever learner. She has witnessed the transition from traditional television and radio to digital and streaming. She knows that if you aren’t learning, you are not progressing. Whether it is the latest media email newsletter, advertising podcast, or webinar – Lauren dedicates time to knowing exactly what new solution works.

WTRF is committed to being first to market with innovative solutions. You see Lauren and her team being early adopters of social video, inbound marketing, and digital advertising. Efficiency is important for your business and the WTRF advertising team has perfected zero-waste advertising (also known as digital marketing).

With web and technology comes analytics and reporting. If you have a question about your advertising, there is a report that will answer it.

CREATING AN ADVERTISING PLAN WITH WTRF

WHAT STEPS DO I NEED TO TAKE TO START ADVERTISING?

Advertising is easy with WTRF. Lauren and her team work hard to find new and existing businesses that need strong marketing professionals on their team. Advertising will help grow your business. Having a media consultant on your team – creating ideas and a plan – will help expedite the process.

Lauren is available to talk and would love to have a meeting with you and your business partners. Lauren Hersey works with very successful and knowledgable account executives. She will make sure you get matched up with someone that understands your business and works well with your team.

If you would like to talk with Lauren or a member of her team, you can start the process:

If you have more questions about Lauren, WTRF, or Nexstar – feel free to reach out today. Lauren and her team also contribute monthly articles helping local businesses with marketing, advertising, creativity, and more.