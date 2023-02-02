All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is returning to Pittsburgh in April for their TV broadcasts of Dynamite and Rampage.

AEW will be at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh on April 19.

The event poster features Pittsburgh’s own Britt Baker, MJF, Adam Cole, Chris Jericho, Hangman Adam Page, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Jamie Hayter, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Wardlow, Bryan Danielson, Jade Cargill, and Danhausen.

On Wednesday AEW announced they will start a live series of events, ‘House Shows’ called ‘AEW House Rules. The first ‘AEW House Rules’ will be in Troy Ohio on Saturday March 18.

Tickets go on sale for the event on February 10. You can purchase tickets here.