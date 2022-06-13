AEW wrestler and Hardy Boyz tag team member, Jeff Hardy was arrested in Flordia Monday morning.

Hardy has been charged with Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years.

The license charges are second-degree misdemeanors while the DUI is a third-degree felony.

Bond amount for the license charges is $500 each with a $2,500 bond for the DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years charge

Hardy was arrested by Volusia County, Flordia.

Hardy is expected to wrestle in a ladder match for the tag team titles on Wednesday on ‘AEW Dynamite.’