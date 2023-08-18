Professional wrestler for All Elite Wrestler, AEW, Daniel “Cash” Wheeler, was arrested on Friday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

Wheeler is part of a tag team with Dax Harwood known as FTR.

Wheeler was arrested by the Orlando Police Department in Flordia and was booked in Circuit Court.

The Orland Sentinel received a statement from AEW that said “AEW has been made aware of the charge and we are closely monitoring the situation. (Wheeler) is fully cooperating with local authorities.”

The arrested comes nine days before AEW’s biggest event, AEW All In London.

FTR is currently the AEW tag team champions.

