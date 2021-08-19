Who will be CM Punk’s first opponent in AEW?

https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 07: CM Punk arrives at the 2011 Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards at the Sydney Entertainment Centre on October 7, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

A fan favorite is set to return to the ring this Friday on AEW Rampage.

CM Punk is rumored to show up on the show after a 7-year absence from the professional wrestling ring.

The question is when Punk returns who will be his first opponent?

According to BetOnline, the odds for Punk’s first opponent can be found below, with Darby Allin being the current favorite to land the gig.

  • Darby Allin (-200)
  • Bryan Danielson (+275)
  • Christian Cage (+375)
  • Orange Cassidy (+600)
  • Matt Hardy (+700)
  • Chris Jericho (+800)
  • Cody Rhodes (+800)
  • Jungle Boy (+900)
  • Sting (+1000)

AEW Rampage airs on TNT at 10 PM.

