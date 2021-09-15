AGT provides update on Zanesville singer ‘Nightbirde’

A local singer, who became a favorite to win the NBC hit show ‘ America’s Got Talent’ (AGT) is apparently ‘really ill’

The singer Nightbirde recently removed herself from the competition due to battling cancer.

Simon Cowell who is a judge on AGT recently gave an update to People magazine Nightbirde’s condition.

“Unfortunately, she is really ill and could not make the finals. However, it was always her dream for her music to be heard by millions. That’s what’s happened off the back of this,’ said Cowell.

Cowell also said he talks to, real name Jane Marczewski, once every two weeks.

‘It was a difficult conversation we had about does she enter the show or not. I know that she was very down. I called her and I said that, ‘Honestly if I was in your position, I wouldn’t do it.’ Because you don’t need the stress right now. It’s just not worth it,” Cowell recalls.’

“You’re not letting anyone down because that’s what she kept saying to me. You’re not, you’re going to be missed but you’re not letting anyone down,” he shared of their conversation.

Cowell also said of Nightbirde ‘”You can always re-enter the show or you don’t have to because, at this point, when you put your music out, I think a lot of people are going to buy it. So why put yourself through it.’