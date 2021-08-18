WATCH: Heros get a standing ovation after performing on AGT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: In this image released on May 31, 2021, Gavin DeGraw greets the Northwell Health Nurse Choir during Northwell Health’s 2021 Side By Side: A Celebration of Service™ on May 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Northwell Health)

A group of nurses wowed the crowd on America’s Got Talent (AGT) this week with a performance that got them a standing ovation from the audience and judges.

The Northwell Health Nurse Choir sang “You Will Be Found.”

Judge Howard Mandel gave the choir his Golden Buzzer in June.

According to their website, “Our singing Northwell nurses didn’t know each other before joining their voices to support Nurse Heroes—they came from different hospitals, nursing specialties and areas of New York. The power of music lifted their spirits and helped them forge a special bond—something they treasure, as the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially challenging for nurses.”

You can watch their performance in the player above