Zanesville singer Nightbirde provides update during AGT finale

During the America’s Got Talent finale the Zanesville singer ‘Nightbirde’ took to Instagram to speak out after exiting from the show after her cancer battle

It’s so hard for me to not be on the @agt stage for the finals this week. I bet you never saw someone win so hard and lose so hard at the same time. This isn’t how the story was supposed to go.

I spend a lot of time squeezing my eyes shut and trying to remember what I believe; counting my breaths in the grief cloud; burying my face into God’s t-shirt.

I remind Him sometimes, (and not kindly) that I believed Him when He told me the story He wrote for me is good, and that He never stops thinking of me. I must be a fool in love, because even from under all this debris, I still believe Him. And when I’m too angry to ask Him to sit on my bed until I fall asleep, He still stays.

Someone released a fist full of wishing stars at sunset (STAR BALLOONS?! I mean WHAT!!) and yes, I sure did wish on every one.

Here we are, you and I, signing off on the risk of REBELLIOUSLY HOPING for better days. Let us not be blind to our own glory.

I’m raging and crying and hoping with everyone who needs to rage and cry and hope tonight. Also wishing on helium balloons. 🎈✨🌊

Nightbirde