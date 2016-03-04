A Taste With Rach: Top of the Hill Restaurant and Pub



There’s saying — “It takes a village.”

Whether it’s to raise a child, which Top of the Hill Restaurant and Pub Owner Cindy Johnson has done or open a restaurant, which she’s also done.

“I am through and through West Liberty–born and raised in West Liberty, grew up my family in West Liberty, I’ve lived in West Liberty, many years–Unfortunately I am now widowed, and it was time for me to step back into a full time career,” said Cindy.

With the help of an extensive list of friends, some who are also local restaurant owners, Cindy pulled her resources to help her get this long time establishment in West Liberty open again.

While it’s always been a place to eat, Cindy is expanding it’s purpose in the community.

“The center of the town–ok you can have your senior citizens and your family of four and the university students all sitting together and this is where they come to enjoy our little community,” said Cindy.

The Menu:

On one side you’ll see a full page of appetizers or “pub grub” as Cindy calls it. You’ll find things like the grand slam, which is a sampler

or some delicious buffalo chicken dip made in house with flat bread..

Moving to the other side, you’ll find their burgers, sandwiches salads, wings, full meals and even desserts.

Some served with their own twist on a french fry, their “Route 88” fries.

“Twisty, turny, lumpy, bumpy, up and down, that describes the fries, just like Route 88,” said Cindy.

“We are taking care of not only the pub crowd but of the restaurant crowd–the young families in the area, that they feel comfortable bringing their Children in here and sitting down,” she continued.

That’s including a new promotion where children 10 and under eat for free any day of the week.

You can also enjoy live local music, every Friday night–or on a nicer day, enjoy dinner on the deck.

The tables that were actually made by the Brooke High School carpentry class.

“In this tiny little footprint, we have a lot of dreams,” said Cindy.

Top of the Hill Restaurant and Pub on Facebook