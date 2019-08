A six-run fourth inning lifted OVAC Class 3A leading Linsly over visiting Paden City at Holloway Field on Saturday afternoon.



The Cadets scored three runs in the first inning and led 9-0 through five.



Zach Heasley smashed a three-run home run to make it close in the end as Linsly won 10-5.



The victory snapped a modest, two-game losing streak as coach Jay Cartwright’s team improves to 11-4 on the season.



Paden City, playing its first road game of the season, fell to 9-2.