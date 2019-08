Friday was a cold and snowy night in Morristown but the Union Local Jets and Steubenville Big Red were looking to heat up on the court early in their seasons.

A level scoring attack by Big Red led by Charles Reeves’ 13 points helped Steubenville beat Union Local 59-42.

Kaleb McDiffitt scored 19 points for the Jets and hit 4 three’s in the game.

It’s a quick turnaround for Big Red, they host the East Liverpool Potters Saturday afternoon in Steubenville.