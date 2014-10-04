Bishop Donahue Cruises Past Conotton Valley

Bishop Donahue came off of its bye and snapped a two-game losing streak with a 51-12 thrashing at Conotton Valley.



Senior quarterback Jesse Padlow ran for a touchdown, and hit 15-of-18 pass attempts for 181 yards and four scores, leaving him less than 50 yards shy of 5,000 career passing yards, and a little less than 150 yards short of the school passing record. And with four more touchdown passes, he’ll pass Michael and Jordan Angalich for career touchdown passes with 49.



Alex Reidel and Josh Miller each scored twice against the Rockets, who remain winless on the season at 0-6.



The Bishops improve to 3-2 on the season. Padlow can set both school passing records next Saturday night against Madonna in Moundsville at 7.

