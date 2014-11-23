Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Bishops Fall at Clay Battelle

Archives

by: Mike Anthony

Posted: / Updated:
5960761_G_596076171

No.12 Bishop Donahue saw its season come to an end in Blacksville 30-20 against No.4 Clay Battelle.

Bishop Donahue senior quarterback Jesse Padlow concluded his record-setting career by throwing three touchdowns to senior running back Brett Moore, accounting for all three Bishops’ scores.

The Cee Bees held the Bishops scoreless in the second half, after intercepting Padlow three times in the first half. 

Clay Battelle quarterback Jarrett Hockenberry threw a touchdown pass to Braden Barr, and also ran for the five-yard clincher in the fourth.

The Bishops were hoping to avenge a regular-season loss at the hands of the Cee Bees 33-28 in September in Moundsville.

The Bishops finish the season with a record of 9-3.

Clay Battelle will play No.1 St.Marys next weekend in the state semifinals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter