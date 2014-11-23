Bishops Fall at Clay Battelle

No.12 Bishop Donahue saw its season come to an end in Blacksville 30-20 against No.4 Clay Battelle.



Bishop Donahue senior quarterback Jesse Padlow concluded his record-setting career by throwing three touchdowns to senior running back Brett Moore, accounting for all three Bishops’ scores.



The Cee Bees held the Bishops scoreless in the second half, after intercepting Padlow three times in the first half.



Clay Battelle quarterback Jarrett Hockenberry threw a touchdown pass to Braden Barr, and also ran for the five-yard clincher in the fourth.



The Bishops were hoping to avenge a regular-season loss at the hands of the Cee Bees 33-28 in September in Moundsville.



The Bishops finish the season with a record of 9-3.



Clay Battelle will play No.1 St.Marys next weekend in the state semifinals.

