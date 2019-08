Morgan Brunner hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to send Linsly and Wheeling Central into overtime tied at 63.

In overtime it was all Central as the Maroon Knights won 77-66 to sweep the season series.

Lindsey Baker led the Knights with 21 points , while Cate Calisse added 13 and Regan Blaha and Taylor Duplaga each had 12.

Brunner led Linsly and all scorers with 26 while Vivian Allsion had 25.