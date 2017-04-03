Breaking News
Chapman & Welsh Give Cardinals MEC Softball Award Sweep

 After starring in the circle and at the plate, Mallory Chapman and Molly Welsh give Wheeling Jesuit a sweep of the Mountain East Conference Softball Pitcher and Player of the Week awards.

The two Cardinals (13-13/7-7 MEC North) standouts helped their team to a 4-2 week, which included doubleheader sweeps of both West Liberty and Division-leading Shepherd.

In the WJU circle, Chapman went 4-1 with a 0.79 ERA and two shutouts over 35.2 innings. Adding to her line, the junior from New Martinsville, W.Va., fired a one-hitter in the opener against West Liberty and five-hit shutout of Shepherd in the second Saturday contest. Finishing her impressive numbers, Chapman fanned 31 batters to only one walk.

At the plate, Chapman blasted a solo, game-tying home run in the late game versus West Liberty in a come from behind 2-1 win. She hit 5 for 15 (.333) with three runs and five RBI.

The reigning MEC Freshman of the Year, Welsh raised her average to a team-high .417. The sophomore from Bethel Park, Pa., went 12 of 22 for a .545 average from her lead-off spot. Welsh, who has an eight-game hit streak, scored three runs, drove in one, had a double and two stolen bases. She also posted a 3-hit game and four 2-hit games.

Chapman, Welsh and the Cardinals are off until Saturday afternoon, April 8, when it hosts UVa-Wise in a 1 p.m. doubleheader.

