The No.6 Clay Battelle Cee Bees shut out the Madonna Blue Dons 21-0 on a chilly Friday night at Jimmy Carey Stadium to wrap up the regular season.

The defending Class A state champions lost for the sixth consecutive week, and finished the season at 2-8. It’s the first losing season in 17 years.

Tanner Bragg had 157 yards rushing. Clay Battelle heads into the post-season with a 9-1 record