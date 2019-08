Braden Barr’s 70 yard kick return for a touchdown in the third quarter was the difference as Clay-Battelle beat Bishop Donahue 33-28.



The loss was Donahue’s first they are now 2-1.



Jesse Padlow was 12-27 for 162 yards and two touchdowns but he also had three interceptions.



The Bishops will host Clarksburg Notre Dame next Saturday.