Linsly pitcher Tyler Ashbrook pitched four inning and struck out five, as the three-time defending OVAC champion Cadets cruised to an 11-1 victory in five innings over debuting Magnolia at Holloway Field.



Sophomore Gage Giovengo drove in three runs and Colton Coss scored three times, including a steal of home.



The Cadets improved to 4-1 on the season