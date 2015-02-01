Linsly Boys Dominate OVAC Swim Meet

The Linsly boys dominated the OVAC swim meet, claiming the small school boys title for the seventh straight year. The Cadets scored 350 points, followed distantly by St.Clairsville with 144. Cadets sophomore Kevin Pietz set a new record in the 100 fly at 52:92, and the 200 free relay team set a new OVAC meet, open record, and Steubenville pool record at 131.4. The team consists of Pietz, Liam McNeil, Tre Taylor and Drew Bastian.

Martin Ferry girls won the small school championship with 236 points, Linsly second with 215. The Big School boys title was won by Parkersburg South, for 2nd straight year with 425 points, Morgantown was the runner-up. Morgantown girls repeated, followed by Wheeling Park.