Linsly Cruises Past Columbus Crusaders on Homecoming

It was Homecoming under gray skies at the Linsly School on Saturday as the Cadets and Coach BJ Depew welcomed the Columbus Crusaders.

Linsly put on a show for the alumni early as John Henry would hit Von Wooding on the bubble route and the fullback made it down the sidelines before a nice stiff arm allowed him to rumble into the endzone on the Cadets first offensive play of the game, Linsly went up 7-0.

Cadets would add to their lead still early in the 1st Quarter, as Henry would take it on the keeper, hit the spin cycle and get in the touchdown to make it 14-0 Linsly.

The Cadet defense would get in on the action after a low snap to the Crusader punter let Jacob “Butter” Murray block it and Linsly recovered.

Henry would get pressured in the pocket but escaped to find Matthew Hurley and he cut through the Crusader defense but coughed it up near the goal line, Brady Nanners would pounces on it to make it 21-0 Cadets going into the break.

Pooja Chaudhry was crowned the Cadets Homecoming Queen at the half.

Linsly would go on to win on Homecoming 35-14 over the Crusaders.