1  of  3
Breaking News
1-month-old found safe after Amber Alert, mother’s cousin in custody Charges to be filed against friend of Oregon District shooter Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Linsly Wins Third Straight Otten Cup Championship

Archives

by: Mike Anthony

Posted: / Updated:
6534234_G_653423471

The Linsly Cadets captured a third straight Bob Otten Cup championship thanks to a 7-3 win over Wheeling Park at WesBanco Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Linsly junior captain Kaden Cook scored a pair of goals, and six other Cadets lit the lamp. Clemens Raitmayr, brothers Lukas and Tomas Krukovski, Logan Welch, and Gian Oliver scored the other goals.

The Patriots, who trailed 3-2 after two periods, were outscored 4-1 in the final period.

Wheeling Park’s goal scorers were freshmen Zach Kahle and Joey Haller, along with junior Austin Curnes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter