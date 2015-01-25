Linsly Wins Third Straight Otten Cup Championship

The Linsly Cadets captured a third straight Bob Otten Cup championship thanks to a 7-3 win over Wheeling Park at WesBanco Arena on Sunday afternoon.



Linsly junior captain Kaden Cook scored a pair of goals, and six other Cadets lit the lamp. Clemens Raitmayr, brothers Lukas and Tomas Krukovski, Logan Welch, and Gian Oliver scored the other goals.



The Patriots, who trailed 3-2 after two periods, were outscored 4-1 in the final period.



Wheeling Park’s goal scorers were freshmen Zach Kahle and Joey Haller, along with junior Austin Curnes.

