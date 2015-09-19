Magnolia Beats River

Magnolia improved to 4-0 with a 40-12 win over previously unbeaten River.
Tyler Anderson rushed for 162 yards two touchdowns , Chase Street added 120 yards and three scores.
Nick Priem threw for 149 yards.
The Pilots fall to 3-1 on the season.
