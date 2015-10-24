Magnolia Crushes Tyler Consolidated to Remain Undefeated

It was Senior Night at Tyler Consolidated and there were high hopes for the Silver Knights.

Federico Perez would put the first points of the game up with a field goal to give the Knights a 3-0 lead.

But the Blue Eagles started to turn up the heat, Nicholas Priem would hand off to Tyler Anderson and he would take it home for the score to put Magnolia up 7-3. Anderson would finish with 11 carries for 166 yards and pass the 1,000 yard mark on the season.

Priem would later hand off to Chase Street and he would take it to the corner of the end zone. Magnolia would go up 13 – 3 after the 2-point conversion attempt was no good.

Early in the second quarter Street would score again to put Magnolia up 20-3.

Later in the 2nd quarter Priem rolled out and connected with Brooks Parsons who would cut back across the field and sprint for the end zone to go all-the-way, giving Priem more than 1,000 yards passing on the season.

Magnolia takes out Tyler by a score of 68 – 22.