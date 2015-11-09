Magnolia Finishes Perfect Season Against Linsly

The Magnolia Blue Eagles came into Saturday afternoon’s game with a 9-0 record and looking to lock in the number 1 seed in the Class A Playoffs but the Linsly Cadets would be standing in their way on Senior Day.

Magnolia though would get off to a fast start as Tyler Anderson took it on the sweep around the edge and the chase was on but the Cadets couldn’t catch him as the Blue Eagles would go up 6-0.

Magnolia would continue to add to the lead as Chase Street would get the option from Nick Priem and the Blue Eagle running back would fly into the end-zone untouched, putting Magnolia up 13-0 still in the 1st quarter.

Street once again would help get the Blue Eagles on the board once more, giving Magnolia 20-0 lead at the half. The junior finished with more than 200 yards rushing and 2 TD’s.

The Cadets though would adjust in the 2nd Half as Gage Giovengo kept it on the QB sneak and Linsly would cut into the lead, still 20-7 Magnolia.

Linsly would keep the momentum rolling on defense as Jacob Murray picked off a Nick Priem pass. The Cadets would knock on the door step of the end-zone then but Magnolia’s Hunter Brill knocked the ball out of Giovengo’s hands and Magnolia recovered at the goal line.

In the 4th Quarter, Priem would stay in the pockets and find a wide open Todd LeMasters, making it 27-7 Magnolia.

Linsly though would not lay down as Luke Mueller connected with Brady Nanners and Nanners would make nice cut to get into the end-zone, putting the Cadets within 2 scores, 27-14.

Linsly then would drive inside the 5 yard line but Mueller’s arm would be hit, the ball fluttered and Chase Street came down with it for Magnolia, icing the game for the Blue Eagles as they would go on to win 34-14, finish the season a perfect 10-0.