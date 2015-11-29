Magnolia Headed To Super Six

The Magnolia Blue Eagles are headed to the Super Six , thanks to their 13-7 win over Moorefield.

The Blue Eagles will face East Hardy for the class A state championship, next Saturday at 7 p.m. at Wheeling Island Stadium.

Tyler Anderson carried the ball 14 times for 152 tough yards in the wet muddy conditions at Alumni Field at Bill Stewart Memorial Stadium.

Quarterback Nick Priem scored both touchdowns on a pair of one yard plunges.

Magnolia will be trying to win the school’s third state title, they last won in 2010.