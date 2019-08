Magnolia pulled out an unbelievable victory over Weir Friday night 29-28 at Alumni Field.

With just 33 seconds remaining and down 28-21 , Nick Priem hit Kyle Ritz for a touchdown and then the two hooked up for a two-point conversion to give the Blue Eagles the win.

The Blue Eagles are now 7-0 and visit 6-0 St.Marys next week. The Red Riders are now 5-2 they host Edison.