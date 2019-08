Magnolia improved to 6-0 on the season with a 23-0 win over Monroe Central.

A Chase Street touchdown run gave the Blue Eagles a 7-0 lead at the half.

Street would strike again in the third quarter for a 14-0 Magnolia advantage.

This was Magnolia’s third shutout of the season , they have only allowed 33 points all year.

The Blue Eagles will host the 5-1 Weir Red Riders next week. With the loss the Seminoles slip to 2-4.