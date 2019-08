Magnolia won the battle of Class A powers Friday in Williamstown , 21-14 over the Yellow Jackets.

With the game tied 7-7 in the third quarter , Nick Priem hit Kyle Ritz for a score to give the Blue Eagles a 14-7 lead.

Then in the fourth quarter , Priem would go in from a yard out for another score and a 21-7 lead.

With the win the Blue Eagles are now 2-0 on the season they host Greenbrier West next Saturday.