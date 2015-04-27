OVAC Softball Semifinal Pairings

The OVAC softball semifinals are set for this week, with the championship games scheduled for May 2 at the I-470 Chambers Complex.



On Tuesday, St.Johns takes on Bridgeport in a Class A semifinal at 4:15 on Lisa’s Field. That will be followed by the 2A semis, Steubenville Central and Bridgeport, and Wheeling Central versus Shadyside.



Also on Tuesday, but on Ben’s Field, Class 3A’s top seed Buckeye Trail takes on Bellaire at 5:30, followed by the other Class A semi between Madonna and Paden City.



Wednesday, a triple-header on Field 3 featuring a Class 4A semi involving St.Clairsville and Martins Ferry at 4:15. The Class 5A semifinals follow with Indian Creek and Steubenville, and top-seed John Marshall hosting Wheeling Park. Also on Wednesday, on Ben’s Field, River tangles with Monroe Central in a Class 3A semifinal, followed by Class 4A between Harrison Central and Meadowbrook.



OVAC softball semifinals:



Tuesday-Field 3 Lisa’s Field



4:15 St.John Central vs Bishop Donahue



6:00 Steubenville Central vs Bridgeport



7:45 Shadyside vs Wheeling Central



Field 4 Ben’s Field



5:30 Bellaire vs Buckeye Trail



7:15 Madonna vs Paden City



Wednesday-Field 3 Lisa’s Field

4:15 Martins Ferry vs St.Clairsville



6:00 Steubenville vs Indian Creek



7:45 Wheeling Park vs John Marshall



Wednesday-Field 4 Ben’s Field



5:30 River vs Monroe Central



7:15 Meadowbrook vs Harrison Central



