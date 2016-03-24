Rach Shares Her Ultimate Spread on This Weeks ‘A Taste With Rach’

If I’m one thing, I’m an eater, clearly..

Over the last 28 or so years though, I’ve always stayed tried and true to just a few staples in my life, burgers, chicken, fries, pizza, steaks.

But in the last 6 months or so, I’ve eaten so many great new things on A Taste With Rach. I can’t choose just one dish for dinner, so here’s my ultimate spread for a day of eating.

For lunch I’d head to The Cheese Melt in Downtown Wheeling, where I tried a different combo this fall of a spicy cheese and apples grilled cheese I was blown away at the perfect pairing with an incredible crunch you won’t forget.

While I’m waiting to head to dinner, I’d probably grab some popcorn to snack on from MMM Popcorn, jalapeno cheddar, can’t be beat.

When it’s time for dinner, I definitely need a salad to start from Food By Jane, it’s not really what’s in the salad but what’s on it. If you can go to a restaurant and months later still crave the homemade dressings, that shows a lot.

Nope, not full yet, ready for dinner! This is a no-brainer, I need the Tomihawk steak from The Pointe inside of Wheeling Island Hotel Racetrack and casino. With believe it or not, a side of the lobster mac. Also my first time trying lobster but when it’s incorporated with the creaminess of this mac and cheese, I can accept the sea food inside.

I’d have to add another carb on the side, hand cut fries and gravy from Matt’s Tiger Pub.

And finally, for dessert, I’m headed North to Weirton and I will need to have the baklava cheesecake from Theo Yianni’s.

The best part of this food tour? All of the great people I’ve been able to meet.

The food journey continues and I can’t wait to see where I go, what I eat and who I meet next!

If you ever have a suggestion for Rach, make sure you send her a message on her WTRF Facebook page or send an email to news@WTRF.com!